BCS Wealth Management Sells 664 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT)

BCS Wealth Management decreased its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management owned 0.37% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 17,407 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 87,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth about $1,365,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of KOCT stock opened at $30.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $103.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.59. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October has a 52 week low of $26.68 and a 52 week high of $31.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.07.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (KOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

