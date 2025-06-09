The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Increased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $36,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $164.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.21. The company has a market cap of $384.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $156.58 and a twelve month high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were given a $1.0568 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Erste Group Bank lowered Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Procter & Gamble

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.