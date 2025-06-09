Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 171,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,097 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $6,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 64.2% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 44.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NI. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NiSource from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NiSource from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

In other NiSource news, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 6,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $245,468.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,528.44. This trade represents a 17.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 6,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $233,590.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,035.21. This trade represents a 24.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,405 shares of company stock valued at $631,939 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $39.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.95 and its 200 day moving average is $38.36. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.83 and a 52 week high of $41.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.54%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

