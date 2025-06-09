Procyon Advisors LLC Has $525,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Unique Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Safeguard Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 349,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,444,000 after buying an additional 17,484 shares during the period. Finally, Enclave Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC now owns 86,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after buying an additional 10,872 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 19.6%

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $83.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $141.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $83.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.11 and its 200 day moving average is $75.37.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

