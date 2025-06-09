Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 18,917 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 128,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,917 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $7,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Strategent Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategent Financial LLC now owns 41,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,123 shares during the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $62.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.83 and a 200 day moving average of $63.18. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $71.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

