iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $6,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

ICVT stock opened at $88.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.01. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.97 and a 52-week high of $89.71.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.