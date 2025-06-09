Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 3,265 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,171 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $6,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,118,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,260,137,000 after acquiring an additional 403,956 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,602,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,563,000 after acquiring an additional 890,157 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of SAP by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,471,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $362,371,000 after acquiring an additional 701,880 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,346,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $331,523,000 after acquiring an additional 798,037 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SAP by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,314,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,720,000 after acquiring an additional 70,613 shares during the period.

SAP Price Performance

Shares of SAP opened at $309.84 on Monday. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $186.40 and a 12-month high of $311.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $380.64 billion, a PE ratio of 107.96, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.32.

SAP Increases Dividend

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.12. SAP had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $2.5423 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAP. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group upgraded SAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $308.00 price objective (up from $286.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.83.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

