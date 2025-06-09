975 Shares in Everus (NYSE:ECG) Purchased by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Everus (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Everus in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Everus in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everus in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Everus in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Everus in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Everus Price Performance

ECG stock opened at $61.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.18 and a 200-day moving average of $54.29. Everus has a 12-month low of $31.38 and a 12-month high of $77.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Everus ( NYSE:ECG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $826.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.35 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Everus will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Everus from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Everus from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

About Everus

(Free Report)

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

