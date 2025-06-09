Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $5.85 Million Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 73.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,029 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 8,471 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 180,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $136.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

CAH stock opened at $154.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.57. The company has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.17 and a 52-week high of $157.82.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.20. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.57%. The business had revenue of $54.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5107 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.83%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

