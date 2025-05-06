Top Dividend Stocks To Consider – May 4th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, and Exxon Mobil are the three Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of companies that regularly distribute a portion of their profits to shareholders in the form of cash payments (dividends). Investors often favor these stocks for the income stream they provide, in addition to any potential price appreciation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

SQQQ traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,088,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,359,529. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.01. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $57.95.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of NASDAQ TSLL traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.57. 245,065,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,525,806. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.19 and a beta of -5.14. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.29.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.20. The company had a trading volume of 16,574,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,720,353. The stock has a market cap of $459.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.67. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34.

