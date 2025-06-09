ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) Holdings Increased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM – Free Report) by 30.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 256,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,258 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 were worth $8,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Novem Group acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 by 12.5% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 alerts:

ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 Stock Up 3.2%

UWM stock opened at $36.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.49. The company has a market capitalization of $328.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 2.22. ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $51.87.

About ProShares Ultra Russell 2000

The ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. UWM was launched on Jan 23, 2007 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.