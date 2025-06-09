OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 37,854 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 34.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,854 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 92,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 13,942 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,419,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,064,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,276,000 after acquiring an additional 32,346 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth $997,000. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of JHG stock opened at $36.78 on Monday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $46.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Janus Henderson Group Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $621.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.56 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 63.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America raised Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.78.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

