Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $5.73 Million Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 218,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $5,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 568,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after purchasing an additional 45,872 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Vested Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $15,816,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 427.1% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $28.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.94 and its 200-day moving average is $26.19. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.76. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $29.02.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

