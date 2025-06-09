OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,552 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $271.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $251.77 and a 200 day moving average of $271.55. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.77 and a fifty-two week high of $304.59.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

