Velan (OTCMKTS:VLNSF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Velan Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNSF – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.89 and traded as high as $11.79. Velan shares last traded at $11.79, with a volume of 481 shares.
Velan Trading Up 0.3 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.57.
Velan Company Profile
Velan Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial valves worldwide. The company offers quarter-turn valves, such as ball, high performance three-piece ball, general purpose ball, metal-seated ball, triple-offset, high performance cryogenic butterfly, coker ball, and cap-tight batch digester capping valves; and gate, globe, and check valves, including pressure seal, bolted bonnet high pressure, cast steel, cast stainless steel corrosion resistant, small forged, bonnetless, and dual-plate check valves, as well as maintenance valves for nuclear service.
