Promising Electric Vehicle Stocks To Research – May 3rd

Tesla, Shell, Rivian Automotive, Wolfspeed, and Vale are the five Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the design, manufacturing, or supply chain of electric vehicles and related technologies. These companies may produce electric cars, batteries, charging infrastructure, or key components such as electric motors and power electronics. Investors buy and sell these stocks to gain exposure to the growing electric mobility sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $6.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $287.21. 113,968,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,779,003. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $167.41 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.47. The firm has a market cap of $925.09 billion, a PE ratio of 140.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

SHEL traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,607,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,317,507. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.91. Shell has a twelve month low of $58.55 and a twelve month high of $74.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHEL

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Rivian Automotive stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.83. The company had a trading volume of 27,195,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,472,085. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.09. Rivian Automotive has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $18.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIVN

Wolfspeed (WOLF)

Wolfspeed, Inc. operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

WOLF traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.48. 79,770,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,012,563. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.93. Wolfspeed has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The company has a market capitalization of $572.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WOLF

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Shares of VALE traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.37. 21,563,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,599,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.91. Vale has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $13.14. The stock has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average of $9.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VALE

Featured Stories