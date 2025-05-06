Aquatic Capital Management LLC Takes $96,000 Position in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGB. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Taseko Mines by 353.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 61,823 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new stake in Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Taseko Mines by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 480,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 22,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Taseko Mines Stock Performance

Shares of TGB opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average of $2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $615.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 1.41. Taseko Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $3.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TGB

About Taseko Mines

(Free Report)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company’s principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.