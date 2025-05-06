Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Shares Purchased by Aquatic Capital Management LLC

Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its position in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) by 63.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Forrester Research by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 18,319 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,486,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Forrester Research Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of FORR stock opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.38. Forrester Research, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $20.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Forrester Research to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Forrester Research

Forrester Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.