Aquatic Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,295 Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTRX. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Matrix Service by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 25,434 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Matrix Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 204.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 60,838 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Matrix Service by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Matrix Service in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matrix Service Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. Matrix Service has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $15.75. The firm has a market cap of $333.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day moving average is $12.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Matrix Service ( NASDAQ:MTRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. Equities analysts predict that Matrix Service will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTRX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Matrix Service from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Matrix Service Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

