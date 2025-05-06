Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $131,000 in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Energy during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. 42.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James Frew bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,754.70. This represents a 38.24 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah G. Adams purchased 10,000 shares of Amplify Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.14 per share, for a total transaction of $41,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,518.54. This trade represents a 19.25 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $194,900 over the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amplify Energy Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of AMPY opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.11. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.28 million, a P/E ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.37.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.17). Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $69.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.04 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMPY. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Amplify Energy in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amplify Energy in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Amplify Energy in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company’s properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

