Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 1,132.5% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 811,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 745,777 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 731,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 439,974 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 714,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 315,621 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Lithium Americas by 31.8% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 379,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 91,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter valued at $686,000.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LAC. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lithium Americas from $3.90 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Lithium Americas to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.75.

Lithium Americas Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of LAC stock opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $5.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.54 and a beta of 0.89.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). Research analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lithium Americas

(Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.