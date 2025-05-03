LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Trading Up 10.4% – Here’s What Happened

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.47 and last traded at $8.53. 1,187,792 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 3,831,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group set a $13.60 price objective on LexinFintech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

LexinFintech Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average is $6.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.32.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $501.26 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.34%.

LexinFintech Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from LexinFintech’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. LexinFintech’s payout ratio is currently 18.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LexinFintech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LX. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LexinFintech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth $445,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in LexinFintech in the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in LexinFintech in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in LexinFintech during the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

See Also

