Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Sells 6,700 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda reduced its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 87.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 986 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in HP were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,084,465 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $133,276,000 after acquiring an additional 354,843 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of HP by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,844,795 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $419,126,000 after buying an additional 1,755,942 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in HP by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 24,823 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in HP by 182.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,146 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on HP from $36.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Insider Activity at HP

In other news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $453,734.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $613,817.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814.81. This trade represents a 99.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Trading Down 0.7 %

HP stock opened at $25.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.04. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $39.80.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.