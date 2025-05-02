Allegheny Financial Group Has $8.36 Million Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Allegheny Financial Group trimmed its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the quarter. PPG Industries accounts for 2.2% of Allegheny Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Allegheny Financial Group’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $8,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In other news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,835.55. This trade represents a 11.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $108.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.16. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.24 and a twelve month high of $137.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PPG. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PPG Industries

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.