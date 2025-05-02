Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Has $4.48 Million Position in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lessened its position in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,721,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364,609 shares during the quarter. Genasys makes up about 1.8% of Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Genasys were worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNSS. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Genasys during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genasys during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Genasys during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Genasys during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Genasys during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Genasys alerts:

Genasys Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GNSS opened at $2.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92. The company has a market cap of $96.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Genasys Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $4.04.

Genasys Profile

Genasys ( NASDAQ:GNSS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. Genasys had a negative net margin of 109.39% and a negative return on equity of 122.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Genasys Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Genasys Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.