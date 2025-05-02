Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Holdings Cut by Ally Bridge Group NY LLC

Ally Bridge Group NY LLC lowered its stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 36,473 shares during the period. Insmed accounts for about 6.6% of Ally Bridge Group NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Insmed worth $7,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Insmed by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Insmed by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Insmed by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Insmed by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $72.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Insmed Incorporated has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $84.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.15). Insmed had a negative net margin of 251.24% and a negative return on equity of 4,773.73%. The firm had revenue of $104.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.31 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

INSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Insmed from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Insmed from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Insider Activity

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 6,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $479,192.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,412,107.84. This represents a 2.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 18,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $1,471,439.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,545,887.53. This trade represents a 13.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,657 shares of company stock worth $30,330,039 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Profile

(Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Stories

