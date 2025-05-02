Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 655,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 58,194 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $17,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $377,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 180,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 50,800 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,475,577 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,431,000 after buying an additional 713,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,942,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $573,834,000 after buying an additional 1,608,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $517,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 807,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,219,995. This represents a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $2,011,035.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,148.65. This trade represents a 25.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,116 over the last quarter. 12.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $26.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.96 and its 200-day moving average is $27.09. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The company has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.72.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.86%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

