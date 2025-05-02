Allostery Investments LP Acquires New Stake in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Allostery Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,000. Arcellx makes up 2.8% of Allostery Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Allostery Investments LP owned 0.06% of Arcellx as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in Arcellx in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Kazazian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcellx during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $96,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rami Elghandour sold 38,300 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $2,375,366.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,252,515.72. This trade represents a 20.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,955 shares of company stock worth $3,504,758 over the last ninety days. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arcellx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACLX opened at $65.53 on Friday. Arcellx, Inc. has a one year low of $47.88 and a one year high of $107.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.29 and a beta of 0.33.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.24). Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $15.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcellx Profile

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

