Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 762 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 11,033.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Pranam Kolari sold 8,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $194,387.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,801.88. The trade was a 5.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $5,857,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,719,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,286,034.03. This trade represents a 12.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CPNG shares. Mizuho raised shares of Coupang to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Barclays set a $35.00 price objective on Coupang and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Coupang from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupang currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Coupang Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPNG opened at $23.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.09. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $26.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

