Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $434,000 Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Unilever were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of UL opened at $63.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.42. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $65.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.06 and a 200-day moving average of $58.87.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.5151 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.03%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. DZ Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

