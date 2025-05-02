86,000 Shares in Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) Purchased by Boxer Capital Management LLC

Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 86,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,896,000. Boxer Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Apogee Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APGE. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 369.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 365,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,443,000 after buying an additional 287,243 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Apogee Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Apogee Therapeutics

In other news, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 3,860 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total transaction of $139,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,173 shares in the company, valued at $8,952,606.06. The trade was a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $608,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,302,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,875,212.46. This represents a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,701 over the last three months. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apogee Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of APGE opened at $39.20 on Friday. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $63.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.35.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.25). As a group, analysts forecast that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on APGE. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Apogee Therapeutics

About Apogee Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.