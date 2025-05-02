Boxer Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Boxer Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 563,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,608,000. Boxer Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Nurix Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIX. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 56,190 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 52.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 123,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 42,315 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $7,879,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 85.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 31,352 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $11.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $850.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.23. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.08.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.05. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.65% and a negative net margin of 354.85%. The firm had revenue of $18.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

NRIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $38,835.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,434. This represents a 5.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 2,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $28,037.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,922 shares in the company, valued at $459,103. This represents a 5.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,640 shares of company stock valued at $151,277. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

