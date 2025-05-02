Boxer Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 309,007 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)

Boxer Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 309,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000. Boxer Capital Management LLC owned 0.58% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 30,772 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MIST opened at $1.32 on Friday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 15.40 and a current ratio of 15.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MIST. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 28th. TD Cowen cut shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. TD Securities lowered shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Milestone Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

