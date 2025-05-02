600,000 Shares in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Acquired by Boxer Capital Management LLC

Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 600,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,520,000. Xenon Pharmaceuticals accounts for 2.0% of Boxer Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.78.

Shares of XENE opened at $38.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.61. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $26.74 and a one year high of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.21.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.05. On average, analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

