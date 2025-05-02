Boxer Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,060,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,169,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bender Robert & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chimerix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Diadema Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chimerix by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMRX opened at $8.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $801.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of -0.17. Chimerix, Inc. has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $8.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chimerix ( NASDAQ:CMRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMRX shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.55 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chimerix in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.55 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chimerix news, CEO Michael T. Andriole sold 7,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $33,312.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 609,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,405.56. This trade represents a 1.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 14,595 shares of company stock valued at $65,889 over the last 90 days. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chimerix

(Free Report)

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

Featured Articles

