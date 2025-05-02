Boxer Capital Management LLC Makes New $13.98 Million Investment in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

Boxer Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,732,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,982,000. ORIC Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.2% of Boxer Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORIC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,845,000. Diadema Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,729,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 950,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,067,000 after acquiring an additional 196,804 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,295,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,452,000 after acquiring an additional 180,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 717,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 103,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ORIC shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ORIC Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

NASDAQ:ORIC opened at $5.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.24. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $14.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.38.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

