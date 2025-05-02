Boxer Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Boxer Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,466,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,428,000. Rocket Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.6% of Boxer Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Boxer Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.61% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 663,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,336,000 after buying an additional 82,316 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 31,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 14,338 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 52,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 8,894 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $15,084,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider Kinnari Patel bought 21,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $99,165.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,774 shares in the company, valued at $125,837.80. This trade represents a 371.79 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gaurav Shah purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,026,814.40. The trade was a 2.59 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $7.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $838.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RCKT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.