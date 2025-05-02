Allegheny Financial Group Grows Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Allegheny Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,931,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 29,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,640,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Pennington Partners & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 156,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,986,000 after purchasing an additional 15,092 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $481.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $470.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $499.54. The company has a market cap of $301.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

