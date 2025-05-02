BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Position Increased by Almitas Capital LLC

Almitas Capital LLC raised its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Free Report) by 86.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 49,480 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 471,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 168,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares in the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 60,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 196,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 56,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Performance

LEO stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $6.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.16.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Announces Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

