Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Has $877,000 Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Sage Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Galvan Research dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.87.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $94.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $153.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 97.04%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

