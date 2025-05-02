Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Stock Position Boosted by Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,716,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,687,000 after purchasing an additional 25,916 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,202,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,348,000 after acquiring an additional 47,417 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 976,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,039,000 after acquiring an additional 289,484 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 522,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,902,000 after purchasing an additional 57,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 464,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,050,000 after purchasing an additional 22,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $152.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, April 25th. Macquarie reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $160.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,960. This trade represents a 6.68 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Trading Up 0.5 %

Vail Resorts stock opened at $139.87 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.85 and a 12 month high of $206.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.70.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.21%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

