Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Has $800,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. South Plains Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,342,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,077,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,389,000 after buying an additional 21,152 shares during the period. Finally, Wick Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 296.9% during the fourth quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 13,867 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $95.78 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $107.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.95.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

