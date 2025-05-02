Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 728,836 Shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,754,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728,836 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Expro Group were worth $59,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 13,061 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Expro Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,257,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,680,000 after buying an additional 135,281 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expro Group by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Expro Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:XPRO opened at $8.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $970.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.75, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98. Expro Group Holdings has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $24.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XPRO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Expro Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Expro Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Expro Group Company Profile

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

