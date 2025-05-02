State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Has $1.08 Million Stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in AZZ were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AZZ by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,110,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,999,000 after acquiring an additional 29,306 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in AZZ by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 882,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,279,000 after buying an additional 142,215 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in AZZ by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 311,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,852,000 after acquiring an additional 15,952 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in AZZ by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,419,000 after acquiring an additional 52,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,210,000 after acquiring an additional 68,131 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AZZ opened at $86.97 on Friday. AZZ Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.59 and a 1-year high of $99.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 58.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. AZZ had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $351.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.78 million. On average, research analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of AZZ from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Noble Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AZZ in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Sidoti raised shares of AZZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of AZZ in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of AZZ to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.71.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

