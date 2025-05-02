QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $225.00 price target on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.11.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $135.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.76. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 36.25%.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $3,275,511.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,010.46. This represents a 48.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $509,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,115 shares in the company, valued at $10,716,927. The trade was a 4.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,666 shares of company stock valued at $5,047,052. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 12,662 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.4% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 15,998 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.1% in the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

