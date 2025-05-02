Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD)

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Price Performance

Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $29.06 on Thursday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $35.62. The company has a market capitalization of $739.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.63.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $292,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,641,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,058,559.35. The trade was a 0.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $822,800 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ethan Allen Interiors

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 113.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 30,437 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 75,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 177.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 94,287 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.