Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWV. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 277,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,774,000 after purchasing an additional 40,436 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $56.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.60. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $50.82 and a 1 year high of $62.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.72 million, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.80.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.