Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Position Trimmed by State of Tennessee Department of Treasury

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury trimmed its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,002 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, RS Crum Inc. acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 6.7 %

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $6.55.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.80 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.42%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

