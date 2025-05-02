Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Department of Treasury

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury decreased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 802.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 188.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments Price Performance

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.28. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $17.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Sunday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile

(Free Report)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.