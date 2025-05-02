State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Reduces Holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury trimmed its stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,587 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 280,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 946,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 98,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LXP Industrial Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Shares of LXP opened at $8.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.67. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $10.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.74 and a beta of 0.95.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $87.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.72 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 415.38%.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

